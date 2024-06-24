Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes Are Ultimate Couple Goals on Cute Boat Day
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are living for their off days. The SI Swimsuit rookie and baseball player are galavanting around Pennsylvania, where Skenes is a pitcher for the MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates, and they appear to be having the best time ever. Their latest date involved a romantic boat ride in the Monongahela River, where they pontooned under the Fort Pitt Bridge, making for the perfect hot summer day activity.
The gymnast donned a green bikini set from Vuori Activewear, a brand for which she has been a longtime ambassador. The 21-year-old paired the sporty top and low-rise hipster bottoms with brown sunglasses and a Van Cleef pendant necklace. In the cover snap of her Instagram post, the couple sat on the edge of the open-air deck and gazed at each other. The New Jersey native had her legs up on the couch as she rested her hands on the California native’s shoulders and smiled.
In the second slide, The Livvy Fund creator showed off her super sculpted abs and subtle tan, and in the final pic, the two rested on another part of the boat.
“Hooked,” Dunne captioned the carousel that she shared with her 5.2 million followers.
“Alright now this is precious,” Savannah Schoenherr commented.
“Watch out for any icebergs sister,” Julz Dunne added.
“Aww so cute 😍,” Lexi Zeiss chimed.
“we love love,” Megan Patricia gushed.
The athletic power pair were first romantically linked last June, when Dunne was spotted wearing the 22-year-old athlete’s jersey at the College World Series.