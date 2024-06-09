Olivia Dunne Hilariously Cheers for Boyfriend Paul Skenes at MLB Game
Olivia Dunne is channeling her inner Kris Jenner while cheering on her boyfriend Paul Skenes. The LSU gymnast, who wrapped up her latest season with the Tigers by securing the team’s first NCAA gymnastics championships win in program history, attended a game to support her pro baseball player beau. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, who made his MLB debut last month, is also a former LSU athlete.
The 21-year-old posted a TikTok that began with her front camera as she lip-synced to a viral and always-trending audio. She then turned the camera around to show the 22-year-old on the field playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
“Go Kylie, go,” Dunne mouthed along to the audio as Jenner applauded her youngest daughter, Kylie, as the duo went grocery shopping for the first time in years. “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.”
The audio comes from Season 1 of Hulus’s The Kardashians, which aired in May 2022.
The New Jersey native donned a cute black top with a décolleté cut-out from activewear brand Vuori, for which she is brand ambassador. Dunne’s long blonde locks were loosely curled and she accessorized with a black Pirates cap and a Van Cleef pendant necklace.
“POV: You’re in your WAG era,” the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie wrote of the video that she shared with her eight million TikTok followers.
Dunne and the California native have been dating for approximately a year, and were first romantically linked last June, when she was spotted wearing Skenes’s jersey at the College World Series.