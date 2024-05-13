Olivia Dunne Celebrates Boyfriend Paul Skenes’s MLB Debut With Sweet, Cozy Sidelines Pic
Paul Skenes just made his MLB debut and Olivia Dunne is a proud girlfriend. The model and LSU gymnast has been romantically linked to the baseball player since last June, when she was spotted wearing his jersey at the College World Series. This weekend, she traveled to Pittsburgh to support her pitcher boyfriend as he was called up to the major leagues and officially played in his first game with the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, May 11.
The duo posed adorably on the sidelines of PNC Park and shared a sweet embrace, which was caught on camera. Dunne eventually shared a few precious moments with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.
Skenes, 21, was the No. 1 draft pick last year, and the Pirates came out victorious against the Cubs on Saturday with a score of 10-9. His MLB debut was a super exciting milestone, and the SI Swimsuit model obviously wanted to be by his side for it.
“Way to go Bucco💛,” she captioned a series of photos of the two hugging and looking at each other. Dunne, also 21, donned a leather jacket in a Pirates-themed black-and-gold color scheme, on top of a black tank top and comfy yoga pants. Her blonde locks were loosely held back with a claw clip and she looked happy and radiant.
“Love yall sm,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin commented.
During the game, Dunne revealed that Skenes got the call for his big league debut while they were taking a nap. They woke up to a few missed calls and finally answered the phone before immediately packing a bag and heading to Pittsburgh.
“I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud,” she gushed. “That’s the quickest I’ve ever packed in my life. We just woke up from a nap. He had a few missed calls, and he got called up. And then we hit the road. It was so exciting.”
Dunne also just experienced a major milestone herself. She and her LSU Tigers teammates took home the first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title in program history last month. Talk about a power couple!