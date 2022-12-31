Olivia Dunne Duets a Fan’s Hilarious First Date Video on TikTok

Olivia Dunne. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

It’s no secret that LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is adored by her fans, particularly her nine million combined Instagram and TikTok followers.

On Dec. 28, Dunne dueted a fan’s TikTok that quickly went viral. The original video shows creator Bodee Parrish clumsily drinking—but mostly spilling—a glass of water.

“First date kinda nervous” is written across the screen, and the camera then pans from Parrish’s face to a cardboard cut-out of the 20-year-old athlete across the table from him. A friend acting as a server places a plate of food in front of the fake Dunne.

Proving she has a great sense of humor, Dunne duetted and reacted to the original video. Her neutral expression shifts and her eyes widen as she sees the cut-out, mouthing “me?!” and pointing to herself in the clip.

Dunne commented on the creator’s original video, which was published to the social platform on Nov. 2, saying, “Get it together babe.” Her fans chimed in to the comments section of her post, which garnered 2.2 million views in less than 24 hours, to hype Parrish up.

“This guy actually saved me from a devastating house fire, he’s such a cool guy,” said one, while another person commented, “He actually performed CPR for an elderly lady on my flight last week. You should hit him up!”

A day prior, Dunne shared a video to TikTok of herself and LSU gymnastics teammate, Elena Arenas, dancing to a remixed version of Chris Brown’s “Run It” while wearing black leotards—watch the clip here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!