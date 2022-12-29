Olivia Dunne Reunites With LSU Gymnast Teammate in Latest TikTok

Olivia Dunne. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

After lots of Christmas-themed content lately, it appears Olivia Dunne is back in the gym. On Dec. 27, the college athlete posted a TikTok with LSU gymnastics teammate, Elena Arenas.

In the clip, the two dance to a remixed version of Chris Brown’s “Run It” while wearing black leotards. Both women had their hair pulled back into messy buns and smiled throughout the recording. Dunne shared the video with her 6.6 million TikTok followers, and the post garnered 787,000 views in less than a day.

“Reunited 🤞,” she captioned her post.

This isn't the first time Dunne has posted a dance duet with Arenas. The 20-year-old also shared a clip of the duo dancing on TikTok on Dec. 11. In the post, Dunne and Arenas wore long-sleeved purple and white sparkly leotards and socks while they moved to a remixed version of “Rich Flex” by 21 Savage and Drake.

Both Dunne and Arenas are juniors at LSU and will get back to competing when the 2023 LSU gymnastics season kicks off on Jan. 6.

