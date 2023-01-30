Olivia Dunne’s Latest Viral TikTok Features LSU Teammate Elena Arenas

The duo are both juniors in college with huge social media followings.

Olivia Dunne. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

College athlete and TikTok influencer Olivia Dunne has been sidelined so far this year with an injury, but the LSU gymnast continues to provide her rabid fan base with social media content.

Dunne partnered up with LSU teammate and friend Elena Arenas for a recent TikTok. The clip, shot in a hotel room, shows the pair clad in bedazzled blue leotards as they lip synced “I Get the Bag” by Gucci Mane featuring Migos.

“You get the bag and fumble it,” mouthed Dunne, while Arenas responded, “I get the bag and flip it and tumble it.” Dunne pretended to sing, “Straight out the lot, 300 cash” to which Arenas added, “And the car came with a blunt in it.”

Dunne wore her long blonde hair loose with two braids on the top of her head, paired with sparkly eye makeup. Arenas’s dark locks were styled in similar braids and pulled back into a ponytail.

“bag = fumbled,” the 20-year-old gymnast captioned the post she shared with her 6.9 million TikTok followers.

Fans ran to the comments section to compliment the duo and inquire when Dunne would be returning to competition.

“how is the leg doing livvy,” asked one follower, to which Dunne responded, “it’s getting much better, I’ll be back out there v soon."

“livvy please take me to winter formal,” quipped one person. “Hey Livvy can I come to your gymnastics meet?” inquired another.

The LSU gymnastics team narrowly lost at Arkansas last Friday by a score of 197.475 to 197.250.

Next up, the No. 8 Tigers will play host to Georgia on Friday.

