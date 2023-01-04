Olivia Dunne Preps to Kick Off 2023 Gymnastics Season, Manifests the ‘Best Year of All’

The college athlete’s first meet of the year is on Friday, Jan. 6.

Olivia Dunne Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne is entering the new year with enthusiasm for the 2023 LSU gymnastics season. The college junior shared a TikTok video of herself executing a perfect dismount from a high bar, backtracked to a remix of “Where Have You Been x The Hills” by DJ L Beats.

She wore a sparkly purple and black long-sleeved leotard while her blonde locks were pulled back into a ponytail in the clip. The social media superstar captioned her post, “happy meet week.”

Since it was posted, the snippet has garnered over one million views and racked up 181,000 likes.

“ICONIC,” commented fellow social media influencer Anna Sitar, while another follower said, “That's awesome 🔥.”

On Jan. 1, Dunne treated her 2.6 million Instagram followers to a few selfies for the new year. In the pics, the 20-year-old wore a sleeveless sparkly black dress and posed for the camera with a mirror behind her. Her blonde hair was worn loose over her shoulders, and she accessorized with small hoop earrings and a few layered necklaces.

“Mirror mirror on the wall, will 2023 be the best year of all?” she wrote in the caption of her post.

SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton commented, “hot," while fellow LSU gymnast Elena Arenas said, “had a word with the mirror it said yes.”

“Slays every time 🔥,” wrote another follower, while one person added, “positive affirmations 🔌."

The 2023 LSU gymnastics season kicks off this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, when the Tigers will travel to Salt Lake City to take on No. 3-ranked Utah.

