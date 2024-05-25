Olivia Dunne Recreates Iconic Couples Scene From This 2000s Movie
Successful power couples are really having their moment: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes, for example.
The latter, who began dating last summer, are the ultimate early 20s duo living their best lives, dominating in their respective sports and still making time to fly out to see each other. And the LSU gymnast recently shared an adorable video with her 8 million TikTok followers, in which she recreated an iconic scene from High School Musical 3: Senior Year.
Dunne filmed herself with her front camera as she lip-synced along to the audio. “Trooooooooyyyyyyyyy,” she mouthed, before flipping the camera around to show Skenes on the field, pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
They truly are a modern day Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez.
“so slay #mlb #relationship #pirates,” the 21-year-old captioned the clip. The SI Swimsuit rookie donned a black lace tank top, gold necklaces and white hat with the team’s signature yellow “P” emblazoned on the front. The NCAA star athlete’s long blonde locks were pulled back into a ponytail and the New Jersey native opted for a glowy glam moment, including wispy dark lashes, rosy blush, nose highlight and glossy pink lips.
Skenes, also 21, made his major league debut earlier this month and it was an incredibly exciting milestone. Dunne gushed about how proud she was of her boyfriend, who also attended LSU. The two first sparked romance rumors when she was spotted wearing his jersey at the College World Series last June.