Olivia Dunne Models a Red Lacy Slip Dress in Her Latest Viral TikTok

The LSU gymnast showed off the outfit in her kitchen.

Olivia Dunne. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne is back at it with another viral video on TikTok. The 20-year-old LSU gymnast shared a video of herself wearing a lacy red lingerie slip dress, backtracked to the Saturday Night Live SZA song, “Big Boy,” which Dunne lip synchs throughout.

The clip features Dunne in her kitchen, showing off her outfit, which also includes over-the-knee white stockings with bows on the back. She playfully kicks up her white trainers to display on camera.

The social media superstar’s blonde locks are worn down with a slight curl, and Dunne accessorizes her look with a matching red headband. As for glam, she’s wearing shimmery eyeshadow and baby blue nail polish.

“im kidding... unless,” she captioned the video post she shared with her 6.5 million TikTok followers.

The video has racked up 4.2 million views and more than 7,000 comments in just three days.

One person commented, “thoughts on lsu being #6 in the preseason power rankings,” to which Dunne cheekily responded, “it’s always fun proving people wrong.”

The college junior is currently hard at work with preseason workouts. The 2023 LSU gymnastics season begins on Jan. 6, 2023.

Dunne was recently a featured guest on Haley and Hanna Cavinder’s podcast, Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder. She chatted with the fraternal twins who play basketball for the University of Miami, about balancing Division I sports with being a social media influencer and how to best deal with haters—read more here.

