Olivia Dunne Pairs Black Leotard with Baby Blue Nails in Latest Viral Instagram Post

The LSU gymnast is prepping to kick off the 2023 season in January.

Olivia Dunne. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne posed in a black leotard for her latest Instagram post, and the images have racked up nearly 480,000 likes in just over half a day.

The 20-year-old shared two photos of herself wearing a black leotard and black boots, posing against a white backdrop. In one, she braces herself on her hands while gazing at the camera, while in the next, Dunne stretches out her body while looking off into the distance. The college athlete’s blonde hair is worn loose with a slight curl, and she accessorized with blue nail polish and a glossy lip.

Dunne captioned the post she shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers, “lights, camera, …”

“ACTION,” responded SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, adding three alien emojis in a separate comment.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim said, “can I take u out to dinner,” while fellow gymnast Victoria Nguyen commented, “JAW: DROPPED.”

Dunne, a college junior, was the focus of a New York Times article published in early November that critiqued female athletes like herself for relying on their physical appearance and sexuality to gain social media followers and name, image and likeness deals.

On Dec. 1, the social media superstar shared an Instagram post of herself in the gym next to a balance beam, captioning the post, “‘tis the pre-szn :).”

The 2023 LSU gymnastics season kicks off on Jan. 6.

