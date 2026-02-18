Olivia Dunne Jokes How She Makes the Most of Time With Paul Skenes During Spring Training
As it turns out, Olivia Dunne is just like the rest of us: She’s just a girl trying to find some quality time to spend with her significant other, despite their busy schedules.
In a new TikTok, the 23-year-old content creator revealed that it’s nearly impossible to do so during MLB’s busy spring training season. Dunne, a former gymnast at LSU, dates Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.
“pov: getting a moment of alone time during spring training,” Dunne wrote atop a video of herself riding shotgun in a car alongside Skenes. In the brief clip, she mouthed along to a voiceover from an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants: “Finally! I’ve been trying to catch you boys all day. Now that I’ve got you right where I want you...”
Several of Dunne’s 7.9 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section of her post to note that Skenes clearly remained unbothered with his girlfriend recording content as he drove.
“Paul with his airpods in having no idea what your saying all he sees is your arms flailing 😂,” one person observed.
“The airpod 😭,” someone else noted.
“Paul in the zone,” another user wrote.
“level: impossible,” Dunne wrote in her caption, noting the limited amount of time she gets to spend with her beau while he gears up for the forthcoming 2026 MLB season. Luckily, Skenes’s spring training takes place in Bradenton, Fla., while Dunne owns property just a few hours across the state in Jupiter, Fla.
The Pirates’ spring training home opener will take place at LECOM Park this Sunday, Feb. 22. Meanwhile, the MLB’s Opening Day is set to take place on March 25, with the Pirates’ home opener at PNC Park shortly thereafter on April 3.
And although she creates content for a living, Dunne recently told The Daily Mail that she and Skenes both make an effort to be as present with one another as possible when they are together.
“I think really being present every time we’re together [is important],” she told the outlet of their priorities as a couple. “We both travel so much, it’s so important to put your phone down and just be with one another and be there for each other.”
The athletic power couple first met at LSU and have supported one another through their professional endeavors since. While Skenes was named a 2025 National Cy Young Award winner late last year, Dunne has racked up several more magazine covers and notable brand deals since retiring from gymnastics last spring.