Olivia Ponton Asks Fans Not to ‘Invalidate’ Her Sexuality

Olivia Ponton. Gotham/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model and TikTok star Olivia Ponton has quickly become an inspiration for the young LGBTQ+ community. She has been open about her sexuality and discovering who she is: Ponton came out as bisexual in an interview with Teen Vogue in 2021 and now identifies as pansexual.

On Jan. 10, she sent out a message to her eight million TikTok followers, specifically to those who aren’t supportive.

“Please don’t invalidate my sexuality, please,” the 20-year-old said. “I think sexuality is a very fluid thing, I’ve always said that, and I mean I love kissing all types of people so all I’m here [to do] is literally to spread love and love a lot of people.”

During Miami Swim Week last summer, the Florida native spoke candidly about how far she’s come in terms of individuality and expressing herself. When she was younger, she thought there was a particular way you had to dress in order to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. She always presented herself in a feminine way and neglected popular stereotypes associated with gay women.

“It means a lot to me because I am very hyper femme presenting, and I think for the younger girls that are 7 to 15, they’re kind of going through the same thing right now that I was going through, but I didn’t necessarily have anyone to talk to about it,” she said. “I’m very out there with being super girly and femme and that is something that makes me very happy.”

