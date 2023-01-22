Olivia Ponton Shows Off Chic Street Style in Leather Jacket and Black Mini Dress

The look is a departure from the SI Swimsuit model’s recent beach photos.

Olivia Ponton. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

We can hardly keep up with Olivia Ponton these days. Earlier this week, the world traveler shared some gorgeous underwater pics from Waikiki, Hawai’i, and on Friday, the SI Swimsuit model posted a photo of her moody street style in New York City.

The snap shows Ponton standing in front of a wall covered in street art. The 20-year-old posed in a black mini dress featuring a thigh-high slit with a cropped leather jacket casually thrown over her shoulders. She accessorized with a black chain link bag and knee-high platform leather boots, as well as a bow-tie necklace, sunglasses, a few rings and a pair of hoop earrings.

Ponton captioned the post she shared with her 3.3 million IG followers with a simple question mark.

The model also cryptically included a few cards from the game “We’re Not Really Strangers” in her carousel. “What are you attracted to that you know isn’t good for you?” read one. Another said, “Be more interested in understanding others than being understood.” A snap of a white fabric sign hanging on a fence read, “Pay attention to who you’re with when you feel your best.”

“First pic is such a serve,” commented one fan, while another follower asked, “Shoes from where?!?”

“You slayed this gorgeous! 🔥,” added one person, while someone piped in to say, “Wise words babe.”

