Olivia Ponton Looks Like a Mermaid in Dreamy Underwater Snaps in Hawai’i

Olivia Ponton. Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton is clearly enjoying some time away from her native Florida, and the TikTok influencer shared a few incredible underwater images on Instagram looking like a mermaid.

The Jan. 18 post, which Ponton offered up to her 3.3 million IG followers, showed Ponton floating in the ocean in a white bikini. She credited photographer Angelina Venturella with the incredible snaps and tagged her location as Waikiki, Hawai’i.

The carousel included a quick video clip of Ponton twirling underwater, a pic of the SI Swimsuit model with a sea turtle and two additional photos of her swimming through a school of fish.

She captioned her post, “bubblessss ˖⁺｡˚⋆˙✧⋆｡°⋆.”

“Incredible,” said fellow SI Swimsuit model Leyna Bloom, while 2022 SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year Christen Harper commented with two simple emojis: “🧜🏼‍♀️ ✨.”

“Please lmk how you look like that underwater,” quipped social media influencer Alix Earle, while a fan wrote, “I need to know where you get your swimsuits from 😭😭.”

A few days before, the 20-year-old offered up a photo dump of herself and her friends hanging out at the beach on the North Shore. Snaps included Ponton holding a surf board, group shots with pals, a close-up of the model’s face and several bikini shots.

“Thriving,” commented SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin, while Earle again piped in to say, “You’re so perfect.”

“Liv you have to move here you look so happy and in your element,” a fan commented, while another person wrote, “outer banks vibes literally.”

