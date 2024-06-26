Paige Lorenze Hoists Trophy Alongside Boyfriend Tommy Paul Following His Queen’s Club Championships Win
On Sunday, professional tennis player Tommy Paul won his third ATP career title—and his girlfriend, content creator Paige Lorenze, was ready to celebrate him.
The 26-year-old influencer and entrepreneur joined her boyfriend on the court after the match to take part in the celebrations. She stood beside him and grabbed hold of the Queen’s Club Championship trophy with Paul, 27, soaking in the meaningful career moment.
“love celebrating your hard-earned victory along side you @tommypaull,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so proud of you, and grateful to be by your side through every win and challenge. here’s to many more! I love you!”
Lorenze’s appearance in the stands at the match was far from out of the ordinary. Since the pair started dating in 2022, she has traveled with him to many of his matches—both in the United States and internationally—offering her support as he competes on the court.
But she isn’t just a dedicated fan, either. Lorenze has likewise become somewhat of a tennis influencer, sharing her growing love for the game on her social media channels and encouraging her followers to follow along, too. She has turned her fandom into a business endeavor as well. Ahead of the US Open in New York last summer, she hosted her very first pop-up for her brand Dairy Boy, selling US Open- and tennis-inspired pieces to loyal supporters.
Lorenze is interested in the intersection between tennis and fashion—and has done her part to bring style to the stands of tennis tournaments around the world. With Wimbledon commencing on July 1, you are sure to find the social media star in her best looks at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for days to come.