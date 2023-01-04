Paige Spiranac’s ‘Big, Bold’ Sports Predictions for 2023 Include Her Pick for Super Bowl Champion

Paige Spiranac. Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac unveiled her sports predictions for 2023 on Twitter on Jan. 4, and we’re taking notes to see how her premonitions stack up.

“I think it’s going to be a great year and I think it’s only appropriate that I make some big, bold 2023 sports predictions,” the podcaster said in her video.

Spiranac’s forecasting covered outcomes for this year’s key matchups in football, basketball, golf, hockey, tennis and more.

“The Eagles? They’re going to win the Super Bowl, and you know what, I like a little TCU upset for the national championship,” she said.

As for tennis, Spiranac speculated that Rafael Nadal is going to win a major and then retire, while Coco Gauff will get her first major title.

“The Brooklyn Nets are going to win the NBA championship, and LeBron [James] is going to be traded,” she added.

And as for Spiranac’s own sport of golf? “Rory McIlroy is going to win the Masters,” she said emphatically, adding, “and we will also see a LIV player with a major title.”

Spiranac predicts the Bruins will win the Stanley Cup, and when baseball season rolls around in the spring, she thinks the Yankees will win the World Series.

The former Division I athlete would be be remiss to leave out at least one prophecy for college athletics. “Purdue men’s basketball to win the national championship,” the 29-year-old said with confidence.

Many of Spiranac’s 750,000 Twitter followers chimed in to the comments section to share their own thoughts.

“I love your NFL prediction, obviously. I hope you’re right,” said one fan, while another person added, “Great takes, Paige! Looking forward to following your predictions this year!”

“You look gorgeous as always Paige and unfortunately I’m going to have to disagree with you on my beloved Eagles,” wrote another. “I hate to have to say this but I don’t think they’ll get to the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP game. I hope I’m proven wrong though.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!