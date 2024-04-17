Patrick Mahomes Praises Taylor Swift’s Work Ethic in New Interview
NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed the cover of TIME after being named to the publication’s 2024 Time100 List. In an accompanying feature story, the three-time Super Bowl champion talked about everything from his career with the Kansas City Chiefs to family life with his wife, Brittany, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, and their children, Sterling and Bronze.
The 28-year-old athlete also opened up about how a certain 14-time Grammy Award winner’s affinity for the Chiefs helped make the organization a “full global worldwide team.” Mahomes, of course, was referring to Taylor Swift, who is dating his tight end teammate, Travis Kelce, 34. In addition to bringing additional visibility to the NFL through her incredible impact, Mahomes praised the “You Belong With Me” singer for her tireless work ethic.
“She’s never not working,” he told the outlet of Swift. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks. Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”
Swift and Kelce began dating last fall, and the 34-year-old musician was first spotted in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium last September to cheer on her beau, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. Since then, the two have remained arguably the hottest celebrity couple of the moment.