Pro Surfer Caroline Marks Shows Impressive Skill on the Waves in Tahiti
Three years after her first Olympic appearance, American professional surfer Caroline Marks is set to compete again. The 22-year-old will join a team of five, who will head to Tahiti for the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition.
And, according to a video she shared on her Instagram, she’s gearing up for the occasion. The surfer is currently hitting the waves in Tahiti and prepping for her second Olympic games and—hopefully—a long-awaited medal. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she fell just short of a spot on the podium and will hope to rectify that this time around.
Given the success she had in the 2023 season, which culminated with Marks winning her first world title on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, the NBC Olympics team has aptly deemed her “a strong gold-medal contender.”
Plus, Tahiti is far from unfamiliar territory for the athlete, who won the 2023 SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro en route to her WSL championship title. With impressive wins to her name and previous success in the location, there is reason to believe Marks might just make a podium run.
With her career trajectory, an Olympic gold is far from a long shot. Marks broke onto the professional surfing scene at 15, when she became the youngest surfer to qualify for the WSL Championship Tour. Since then, she has been making a name for herself in the surfing realm. With preparation and her incredible skill, she will hope to continue on that path come the end of July.