Pro Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Announces New Podcast
Currently ranked No. 35 in the world in women’s singles, Sloane Stephens is enjoying a solid start to the 2024 professional tennis season. The 31-year-old won her first professional doubles title at the Charleston Open at the beginning of April. Then, she closed out the month with her eighth singles title, taking home the Open de Rouen in Rouen, France.
Over the past few years, the Florida native has been working her way back to the top. Following her 2017 US Open win, Stephens achieved her highest ranking of No. 3. But the next few years saw some struggles for the pro. Now, she’s making a comeback.
But tennis isn’t the only area in which she’s thriving. Stephens wears a lot of hats: professional athlete, entrepreneur, wife to professional soccer player Jozy Altidore and stepparent to his son, Cameron. And she is about to add another title to the list: podcast host.
In collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s athlete empowerment brand, Uninterrupted, Stephens will be launching Sincerely, Sloane later this month.
As a podcast host, she aims to “[peel] back the layers to share real stories, laughs, and life-changing moments that will inspire those to be their best self,” the Instagram announcement read. “Join us as we go beyond the surface with the brightest stars in sports, entertainment, and beyond.”
Only the latest addition to her impressive résumé, the venture is sure to cultivate interesting conversations both in the sports world and outside of it. The first episode will drop on podcast streaming platforms on Monday, May 13.