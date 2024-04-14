Sloane Stephens Shares Fierce on-Court Photos From Her Doubles Title at the Charleston Open
This past weekend was a big one for American professional tennis player Sloane Stephens. On April 7, she took home the Charleston Open doubles title alongside fellow American player Ashlyn Krueger.
After losing the first set to Ukrainian professionals Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok, the duo took the next two sets to secure the victory. The win secured both Stephens’s and Krueger’s first WTA doubles titles of their respective careers.
The Florida native couldn’t replicate her doubles success on the singles side, though. Following wins in both the Round of 64 and Round of 32—including an upset of the No. 14 seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez—Stephens fell in straight sets in the Round of 16 to fellow American Danielle Collins.
Despite the loss, the one-time Grand Slam winner can definitely consider her play at the 2024 Charleston Open a success. Her Instagram post from the week proved that she considered it just that, too. Among the series of pics, she included a handful of powerful snaps alongside Krueger as well as a couple on-court photos from her singles play at the tournament.
Stephens is set to take the court again soon. She will head to Spain for the Mutua Madrid Open, which starts on April 22. Entering play ranked No. 40 in the world, she will no doubt be angling for a deep run in the WTA event. Stephens has a total of seven singles titles to her name—including one Grand Slam—and will hope to add to the number throughout the rest of the 2024 season.