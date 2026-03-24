Here’s When You Can Get Your Hands on Reale Actives, Alix Earle’s Skincare Line for Acne-Prone Skin

After much anticipation, Alix Earle has announced her brand-new business venture: Reale Actives, a skincare line made for those with acne-prone skin.

The 25-year-old social media guru, media mogul and model has been teasing her forthcoming company for nearly a week, and after lots of guesses from her loyal fan base, Earle introduced Reale Actives to her 5.5 million Instagram followers with an exciting first look at the skincare brand.

What is Reale Actives?

“It’s finally time to meet @realeactives,” Earle wrote in her caption of her new brand. “Ahhhhhh I can’t believe I can share this with you guys!! If you’re familiar with my journey, you know I’ve struggled with acne for so long. I’ve tried countless products, stripped tf out of my skin, and ultimately just felt frustrated. I was constantly confused about what routine was best and the products I did have felt so boring and clinical.”

The New Jersey native worked alongside her dermatologist, Dr. Kiran Mian, to develop a “lineup of clinically proven products that have transformed my complexion, and my confidence,” Earle continued in her caption.

When will Real Actives be available?

Eager fans can purchase items from Earle’s skincare brand when they hit the market on Tuesday, March 31. The lineup of products includes a Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($29), Exfoliating LHA + BHA Gel Cleanser ($28), 8% Mandelic Acid Serum Concentrate ($39) and Barrier-Boosting Moisturizer ($36). The complete routine will also be available to shop in a convenient kit for $118.

In the meantime, shoppers can join the waitlist here to be the first to shop the products when they become available next week.

Fans and celebrity friends react to Earle’s business venture

We’re not the only ones who can’t wait to get our hands on some Reale Actives products next week. Plenty of Earle’s famous friends and followers chimed in via the comments section of her Instagram announcement to cheer her on.

“OMFGGGG YAYYYYYY,” sister Ashtin Earle exclaimed.

“I WANT ALL OF IT,” Jake Shane gushed.

“So proud and EXCITEDDD. This seriously couldn’t be more full circle 🥹 businesswoman of the year incoming !!!!!” Kristin Konefal added.

“This is major 👏💖,” the official Victoria’s Secret account wrote.

“Adds to cart,” a fan noted.

“So excited!!! Acne girly here and can’t wait to try!!!” Another user declared.

“WE ARE OUT!!! 🎉 It has been an amazing journey to help develop these products with you, and I am so excited to share them with everyone! 💚💚,” Dr. Mian stated.

Visit the official Reale Actives website for more information, and be sure to follow the brand on Instagram.

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