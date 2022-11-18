Rihanna Models New Fenty Lingerie in Latest Instagram Post

The colorfully-edited montage features the “Work” singer in an NSFW one-piece.

Rihanna. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna just released her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 fashion spectacular, but the hotness doesn’t stop there. The “Diamonds” singer shared a risqué video on Instagram to promote her lingerie brand’s latest drop. By the looks of her post—one that garnered more than four million likes—this collection might be the sexiest one yet.

The 34-year-old waltzed around and danced in a leather corset dress featuring a tie-up back and an embroidered rose detailing around her bared bust. She paired it with long gloves, thigh-high socks and short black Loewe heels.

“savagex.com,” she kept the caption simple for her 138 million IG followers.

Rihanna’s hair was styled into a curly up-do with some face-framing pieces left down to create a sultry vibe with a reddish-brown lipstick. The “Umbrella” singer kept her jewelry minimal: tiny silver earrings and a thin flat gold necklace.

She looked absolutely stunning and her comment section definitely agreed.

“Excuse the f--k out of us for watching👀!! 🥵🔥,” makeup artist Priscilla Ono wrote.

“Now hol up…excuse me ma’am???😍🔥,” British fashion designer Hayden Williams chimed in.

“Fire fire fire!! Someone call the fire department!!!!!!,” piped the Beckerman twins. “🔥🔥🔥 🚒 wowowowo!!!!! Looove u Baddie Boo!!! ❤️❤️💕”

“I’m wearing this on thanksgiving 🔥🔥🔥,” singer Bia joked.

“The baddest of them all 🔥👏,” said Nathalie Paris.

Rihanna welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May but neither artist has released the name of their baby boy.

“He’s fun,” she gushed to British Vogue about her smiley baby while on the red carpet of the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. “No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away.”

Rihanna has spent the past several years focusing on her fashion brand, having taken a break from the music business. Her hiatus was broken last month when she released “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The fourth annual fashion experience premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9, just two days before the Black Panther sequel hit theaters.

She will make her return to live music in February, having work, work, work, worked her way into the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. She announced the partnership on Sept. 25 with a caption-less photo of her hand holding a football and the NFL confirmed the news on Twitter. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, in Glendale, Ariz.

