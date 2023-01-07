Sailor Brinkley-Cook Looks Stunning in a Red Bikini in Turks and Caicos

Sailor Brinkley-Cook. NBC/Getty Images

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is kicking off 2023 by soaking up some sun. The SI Swimsuit model—and daughter of legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley—shared photos from her tropical trip on Instagram on Jan. 5.

Pics in the carousel included one of Brinkley-Cook with her arms stretched over her head while she posed in front of a beautiful blue body of water. She wore a red bikini while she smiled for the camera. Other shots included gorgeous scenery views and one of Brinkley-Cook as she frolicked in the water.

The Sacred + Divine creative director shared the post with her 193,000 followers sans caption.

Brinkley, 68, posted her own swimwear shot to the social media platform on Jan. 3, as she flaunted her toned legs on a boat while she wore a pink one-piece swimsuit. In her caption, Brinkley noted that she was in Turks and Caicos at her home in the Parrot Cay by COMO luxury resort.

The 24-year-old model also shared a pic of herself as she showed off a silky, red halter dress with a thigh-high slit from the tropical family home earlier in the week.

Brinkley-Cook made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 when she participated in a photo shoot in the same location with Brinkley and her sister, Alexa Ray Joel. She became the first second-generation SI Swimsuit model the next year when she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Aruba—see 10 gorgeous photos from that SI Swimsuit shoot here.

