Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Cozy Up Courtside at N.Y. Knicks Game
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s latest date night out was a not-so-private affair. And, the internet is loving the adorable couple’s content—shoutout to the New York Knicks’s social media team for the pics.
The singer and producer, who worked together on Gomez’s March 2019 song “I Can't Get Enough,” remained close friends for a few years before dating and going public with the relationship last December. Since then, the duo haven’t been shy with gushing about each other and packing their IG grids with PDA-filled photos and sweet messages.
Most recently the 31-year-old musician and the 36-year old cozied up courtside as the Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the second game of the first round of the NBA playoffs on Monday.
The couple posed for several photos at Madison Square Garden, and got even more intimate in one video shared to the team’s Instagram account. Gomez wrapped her hand around Blanco’s neck as he leaned in to kiss her cheek with his hand resting on her knee.
“hottest ticket in town 🍿 #NBACelebRow,” the team wrote.
The Only Murderers in the Building actress donned a gorgeous red leather trench coat and snakeskin black boots, while the Virginia native opted for a cream linen button-down, royal blue satin-finish floral pants and designer chocolate brown loafers. The former Disney Channel star accessorized with a cherry red lip, chunky gold earrings and a perfectly slicked-back bun.
On X (formerly Twitter) the Knicks said, “The only place to be tonight 📸,” alongside two snaps of the couple, one with Gomez planting a smooch on Blanco’s cheek.