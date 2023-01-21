Selena Gomez Throws It Back to Teenage Years in Latest IG Post

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress returned to social media last week after more than a four-year hiatus.

Selena Gomez. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has recently made a comeback to Instagram and the content is not disappointing. The “My Mind & Me” singer shared a throwback pic of her teenage years on the platform on Jan. 19. Gomez, 30 and her longtime friend Connar Franklin posed with big smiles next to each other on top of an orange convertible. The women sported short bobs and wispy bangs in the photo that was edited with a vintage filter.

“@connarfranklin remember when we thought we looked SO good with short hair…. 😒,” Gomez captioned the post that garnered more than two million likes in a day.

“bahahahaha …. this was a phase for sure. also not is doing the same hair for like an entire year 😂,” Franklin replied. “i keep laughing at this… remember when you put me in this music video and insisted on doing my make up lol.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress wore an orange and yellow striped mock neck short-sleeve sweater, light denim shorts and white sneakers. Franklin, 25, donned a black button-up T-shirt and blue jeans.

Fans got excited and jumped to conclusions about the throwback photo and what it could mean. Maybe a new song? A music video? A reunion with old friends or cast members?

“Selena playing with our emotions,” someone said. “You are cooking up something.”

“what are you upto !!????,” another quipped. “stop playin with us !!!!!!!!!”

“Selena posting throwback pics is my favorite new thing,” one fan gushed. “PLEASE NEVER STOP QUEEN!!😭❤️.”

Gomez took a break from social media for almost five years and announced her return last week. The hiatus was an effort to better her mental health and her team ran her account while the Monte Carlo star stayed off the platform.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” she said on Good Morning America last April. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people.”

