Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’

Shania Twain attends the eighth-anniversary celebration of Mondays Dark. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Shania Twain posed topless for the artwork on her latest single, Waking Up Dreaming, and at 57, she is more comfortable with it than ever.

The five-time Grammy award-winner shared the photo on Instagram in September, with the announcement of the single appearing on her upcoming album. Queen of Me, slated to release in February 2023, will be Twain’s sixth studio album.

“This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” Twain told People, “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear—if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting.”

While Twain admitted that she was no stranger to body image issues in the past, she had no hesitations with this particular photoshoot.

“I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause,” she continued. “I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”

This isn’t the first time Twain has been a trailblazer for female country music singers. Her debut music video for 1993’s “What Made You Say That” featured a bra-less Twain in a super-cropped black long-sleeve shirt.

“From the very beginning I was ditching the bra,” she explained about her debut music video for “What Made You Say That” in 1993. “But, I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, ‘Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.’”

When Twain noticed her confidence start to regress as she got older and her body changed, she quickly snapped out of it.

“Why am I allowing this? Frig that. I am not regressing,” she added. “I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body. I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

