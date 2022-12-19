SI Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Shares How She’s Proved Her Haters Wrong

Brooks Nader. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Brooks Nader made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2019 as part of the Swim Search open casting call, won that year’s program and has been a franchise mainstay ever since.

With such a stacked résumé over the past several years, it’s hard to believe Nader ever faced any naysayers. But the model called out an old agent in her latest TikTok today.

“My old agent: ‘You could NEVER be in Sports Illustrated babe!’” Nader wrote over her video post, which shows the 26-year-old getting her hair done while music plays. When a violin kicks in to the overlay track, Nader makes a hand motion miming playing the world’s smallest violin.

“Proved her WRONG,” Nader captioned her post.

Christen Harper, a fellow SI Swim Search winner and the 2022 SI Swimsuit co-rookie of the year, commented on the post, saying, “Why do they always finish every negative comment with ‘babe.’”

Nader previously spoke with SI Swimsuit about how critiques from agents could mess with her mind for “weeks, months, years.”

“Really, whenever I got into SI Swimsuit, the best part about it is you can just be yourself and [do] whatever makes you feel best, and if somebody doesn’t want you how you are, now I’m like, ‘I don’t want them.’ There’s no point in doing all that back and forth, it’s just exhausting,” she said. “There’s nothing more sexy and amazing than getting to that point, which takes a really long time, of being like ‘Oh my God, I love myself, I love my body.’”

