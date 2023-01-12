Tanaye White Shows Off Glowing, Dewy Skin in Stunning IG Pics

Tanaye White. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

We must know Tanaye White’s skincare routine, stat. The co-winner of the 2020 SI Swim Search posted a series of close-up Instagram photos on Jan. 9 with an absolutely radiant complexion.

White, who has appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue the last two years, posed for photographer Domo Jenkins for the glam shots. Makeup artist Lola Okanlawon opted for bold eye makeup and a glossy lip. Jada Jenkins, White’s hairstylist, added a small bouquet of cotton to the model’s hair for one of the three snaps.

The SI Swimsuit model captioned the post she shared with her 58,400 Instagram followers, “and as for this face card? … amex. 😌.”

White’s fans and followers were quick to comment on the post.

“This face card never declines 🙌🔥❤️,” wrote one person, while another individual piped in to say, “Lawwddddddd she’s done it again.”

“WOW,” commented model Mara Martin, while plenty of other people left heart eye and flame emojis as their straightforward feedback.

Posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue was a dream come true for the entrepreneur and mental health advocate.

“I have been on this journey for two years. I just can’t believe that I’m finally here, I’m shooting for the magazine [and] in a few months, I’m going to see myself in those pages,” White said of her ’20 photo shoot in Turks and Caicos. “At the end of the day, your dreams wait for nothing and time is short and it comes by so fast, so you just have to live every day like it’s your last, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

Last week White rang in 2023 in Miami and posted a few bikini snaps from her trip on social media. She also offered up 13 bits of wisdom she learned in 2022—read more here.

