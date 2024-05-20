SI LifeStyle

Simone Biles Shows Gratitude for Husband Jonathan Owens’s Support at Core Hydration Classic

The athlete won the competition with the NFL player cheering her on from the stands.

Martha Zaytoun

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

This past weekend, American Olympian Simone Biles kicked off her gymnastics season with a strong showing at the Core Hydration Classic.

Stepping out alongside fellow Olympic gymnasts Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas, the 27-year-old proved herself ready for competition—and started making the case for a trip to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Biles took the all-around title with solid performances in each of the four events, including the highest score of the night on the vault.

The athlete “was just happy to be back out there,” she said during the Peacock broadcast. We have no doubt she was likewise pleased with her performance, which is a promising start to an important string of competitions, culminating in the Olympic Trials at the end of June.

Biles performed with her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, in the stands to cheer her on. She couldn’t have been more grateful for his support, and she expressed as much in an Instagram post following the weekend. “my whole heart,” she wrote of Owens. “the best supporter, I couldn’t ask for a better husband.”

The pair have been maintaining a long distance relationship since their marriage in April 2023. They currently split their time between Texas, where Biles trains, and Chicago, where Owens plays for the Chicago Bears. Despite the distance, the athletes always find a way to support each other, cheering one another on from the sidelines at their sports competitions.

Biles will take to the gym again for the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the end of May.

Martha Zaytoun

