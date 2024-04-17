Skylar Diggins-Smith Throws First Pitch at Mariners Game in New Home of Seattle
Skylar Diggins-Smith is right at home in Seattle. After months of speculation regarding her next move in the WNBA, the former Phoenix Mercury player announced in February that she would be making a move to the Seattle Storm. It was, in her words, “the ideal next step in my basketball journey. The organization’s dedication to its players and the progression of the league is commendable.”
Since, the six-time All-Star has been adjusting to her new home. Between time spent in the gym working on her game and exploring Seattle, Diggins-Smith has made it known that she’s settling in just fine.
Adjusting has also meant taking advantage of the professional sporting scene in Washington’s capital. Recently, the WNBA star had the chance to throw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners—now her hometown MLB team—game. Outfitted in a Mariners jersey with her name stitched on the back and a matching hat, she stepped out on the mound and threw a left-handed pitch straight into the catcher’s glove.
“Lucky lefty got one down the middle,” she captioned her Instagram video from the evening. “Go Mariners“
With the start of the WNBA season less than a month away, Diggins-Smith is no doubt locked in. She will take the floor in a Storm jersey for the first time on May 5, when Seattle takes on the Los Angeles Sparks in their first of two pre-season matchups. Their first regular season game will take place at home against the Minnesota Lynx on May 14.