Sofia Vergara Looks Stunning in a One-Piece Dolce & Gabbana Swimsuit

We can’t get enough of her sizzling beach looks lately.

Sofia Vergara. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara followed up last week’s viral black bikini moment with another swimwear Instagram post on Jan. 1. The Modern Family actress celebrated the start of 2023 by sharing a photo of herself wearing a blue and white patterned one-piece Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit, and she looked absolutely stunning.

The photo showed Vergara curled up outdoors showing off her swimsuit with a brick wall and palm trees behind her. Her long brown locks cascaded over her shoulders, while the 50-year-old adjusted the pair of black sunglasses on her face with one hand.

“Ultimos diitas de 🌊🦀🐟,” she captioned her post, which translates to “last days of.”

Many of Vergara’s 27.7 million Instagram followers commented with well wishes and to compliment her look.

“Wow so beautiful😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” said one follower, while another person commented, “Wishing you a fabulous 2023 💫🥂♥️.”

Another fan chimed in with, “wow Sofia you look so beautiful in your swimsuit I love it 😍 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while one follower added, “❤️🙌🔥😍 start the new year, right.”

The America’s Got Talent judge followed up her swimsuit post with a photo of herself and her dog, Bubbles. The pic showed Vergara wearing a strapless black floral outfit paired with a bold lip with Bubbles perched on her lap. She accessorized with several golden necklaces and a charm bracelet.

“We dont want to leave!!😣😣 #casachipichipi🐚🦀,” she captioned her post.

