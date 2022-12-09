Taylor Swift to Make Her Feature Directorial Debut With Searchlight Pictures

Music superstar Taylor Swift is adding to her already impressive résumé, as the “Anti-Hero” singer will soon make her feature film directorial debut.

Swift is set to direct a film based on a script she wrote for Searchlight Pictures. While the film’s title and other details have not yet been released, Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield issued a statement saying, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

In November 2021, the singer-songwriter released All Too Well: The Short Film, a near 15-minute video for which she won Best Video and Best Longform Video at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022. The film, which was written and directed by Swift, stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, and has racked up 80 million views on YouTube.

The announcement comes on the heels of newly released behind-the-scenes footage from the short film, which Swift posted on Instagram on Dec. 8. The exclusive peek perfectly illustrates Swift’s directorial chops as she oversees the production and instructs Sink and O’Brien through scenes.

“The first seeds of this short film were planted over 10 years ago, and I’ll never forget the behind-the-scenes moments of the shoot...,” Swift said in the caption of her post. “I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally. I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well.”

