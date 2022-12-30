Weekly Instagram Recap: SI Swimsuit Models Camille Kostek, Alexis Ren and More Stun with Sizzling Posts

Camille Kostek participated in a dance battle, and Rose Bertram visited the Caribbean islands. See what more models were up to this week.

Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader, Kathy Jacobs, Haley Kalil, Tanaye White, and Maggie Rawlins attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

2023 is almost here. And just like everyone else, SI Swimsuit models engaged in lots of much-needed R&R this week. Whether it was traveling to other countries, snuggling up under the Christmas tree or busting moves on stage, these models documented it all on Instagram. One SI Swimsuit alum even got engaged this week!

Here’s a recap of some of the best Instagram pics from current and former SI Swimsuit models this week.

Camille Kostek

Thee 2019 Rookie got down on the dance floor and battled her boyfriend-of-nine-years, Rob Gronkowski.

Jasmine Sanders

All Jasmine Sanders wanted for Christmas was her boyfriend Anthony Rhoades, and it looks like her wish came true.

Rose Bertram

Rose Bertram looked like an absolute angel while on vacation in St. Barths. She wore a sheer knit dress by COU COO and paired it with a mini baby blue purse.

Alexis Ren

Alexis Ren put on a brave face and paraded around in the snow in nothing but black sleeveless jumpsuit from Alo.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

The NWSL star and NBA champ wore matching plaid Christmas pajamas. Adorable!

Megan Williams

Megan Williams had perhaps the most exciting post this week. The 2018 SI Swimsuit model got engaged to Vince Dickson in a beautiful sunset proposal in Cape Town, South Africa. Congrats, Megan!

Brooks Nader

Speaking of sunsets, Brooks Nader was “chasing” them in Sugar Beach, St. Lucia. She looked just as stunning as the one in the background of her photo.

Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton visited Disneyland. Even at 20 years old, the amusement park is still magical.