The Spice Girls Singing, Reuniting for Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Is the Cutest Post on Our Feed
Victoria Beckham turned 50 and the internet was blessed with the greatest gift of all: a Spice Girls reunion.
The model, who might be better known as Posh Spice, was part of the iconic girl group formed in 1994. Fellow singers and members Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell—or as you may call them Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice and Ginger Spice—attended Beckham’s milestone birthday bash, sang and danced to their hit song “Stop.” And, of course, her husband, her biggest fan and professional soccer legend David Beckham caught it all on camera.
The women, who swept the American Music Awards in 1998, winning Favorite Pop/Rock Album for their debut project Spice, as well as the Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group awards, were all dressed in stunning gowns and rocked full glam moments as they partied the night away in honor of Victoria’s big day.
“I mean come on x @victoriabeckham@melaniecmusic@officialmelb@emmaleebunton@gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🤍,” David, 48 captioned the viral video. He and Victoria got married in July 1999 and have been relationship goals ever since. The duo shared four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!I love you all so much!#SpiceUpYourLife,” Victoria captioned her own re-post of the video.
“your best post ever,” SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek commented.
“This is my Roman Empire 😍,” Alice Liveing added.
“David, you had one job and you absolutely crushed it 💚💚💚,” the offical Spotify IG account declared.
“Can we have a word about transporting this to Glastonbury please? Thanks in advance! X,” Clara Amfo begged for a public performance.
“Just patiently waiting for the reunion announcement 👀🤞,” Adam Frisby agreed.
“This is now the best day of our collective lives!!!,” Lia Gurin exclaimed.
“The moment the entire planet has been waiting for,” one fan chimed.
“David you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people CONTENT,” another gushed.
The last time all five women performed together was at the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony.