Travis Kelce Reveals It Was His Idea to Join Taylor Swift on Stage During ‘The Eras Tour’
By now, you’ve likely seen the viral clip of Travis Kelce joining girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage during “The Eras Tour” in London in late June. Swifites have been talking about it ever since, and the NFL tight end addressed the moment in the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. In fact, he revealed that the cameo was his idea, not Swift’s.
“I initially mentioned it to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just like rolled out on like one of the bikes during the 1989 album.’ She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ and I was just like, ‘Are you ... what? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.’”
Though he suggested being part of the 1989 portion of “The Eras Tour,” Kelce said Swift had the “perfect” idea: incorporating him into The Tortured Poets Department era of the show instead.
“[Her dancers] are trying to bring Tay back to life and get her ready to perform the rest of the show, so to speak,” Kelce shared. He also joked that his biggest concern was safely carrying Swift over to the couch on stage without dropping her—which he did successfully.
In case you missed the three-time Super Bowl champion’s cameo during Swift’s June 23 performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” check it out here.