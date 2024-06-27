Travis Kelce’s 3 Fave Taylor Swift Songs Include This ‘Sentimental’ Track
Travis Kelce gushed all about his relationship with Taylor Swift on a recent episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. From the personality traits that made him fall in love with her, to how the two aren’t concerned with hiding their relationship, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spilled all the tea.
He also shared his top three songs by Swift, and while fans might have a rotating list of favorites with how good her catalogue is and how quickly she puts out new albums, Kelce has the cutest reasoning behind his most-loved tracks.
“I really started listening to Taylor’s music when she came out with 1989. I knew who she was before that, we were the same age, so through high school and everything I knew who Taylor was and she was like getting her career started. But I think 1989 was where it really started to go crazy,” he explained of the 2014 album. “So I’m gonna say ‘Black Space’ because that was like the first one, so I’ll put that at number one. It’s a banger. I think I’ll go number two ‘Cruel Summer.’ She opens with [that song] at her show. When she comes out it’s just electric in the stadium. I was fired up at the first show I was ever at.”
For his third song, the three-time Super Bowl champ, who appeared on stage alongside Swift on Sunday night at Wembley Stadium, cheekily chose “So High School” as he began to blush a little and podcast hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan teased him.
“It’s got a little bit of a sentimental meaning, I guess... you know what I’m saying,” the Ohio native said with a smile, and coyly quoted an iconic line from the Tortured Poets Department track. “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”
Fans have concluded that both “So High School” and “Alchemy” from the April 19th-released album are about Kelce.