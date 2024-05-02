Victoria Beckham Posts Sweet Birthday Message for Husband David Beckham
David Beckham shared the sweetest birthday message for Victoria Beckham’s milestone 50th celebration just a couple of weeks ago (although nothing was more viral then his video of the Spice Girls reunion). And, the fashion designer just returned the favor for her husband’s big day. The former English soccer professional turned 49 today, May 2, and his wife shared the cutest, coziest photos of the pair while she poured her heart out on Instagram.
“Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together!😂😂 You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx @davidbeckham,” she captioned the duo of pics and tagged David, as well as their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
The duo shared a chair at a fancy restaurant in the cover snap, while Victoria was nuzzled in David’s chest with his arm around her, and she served a soft smolder while he was captured mid-laugh. She donned a beautiful black dress and he wore a neat navy blue tuxedo.
In the next pic, taken during the clothing brand designer and founder’s big 50th birthday bash last month, she held her hand around the Inter Miami CF co-owner’s neck and kissed his cheek as his arm was wrapped tightly around her small waist.
“Couple goals ✨,” Enrica Scielzo commented.
David and Victoria got married in July 1999, after meeting two years prior. Both were equally famous public figures—the singer was at the height of her fame as Posh Spice, while David was climbing the ranks for his talent on the soccer field.
“Love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” Victoria wrote in a letter to herself that she shared with British Vogue. “While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”