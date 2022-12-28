Watch the Cavinder Basketball Twins’ Family Line Up That Went Viral on TikTok

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Twin sisters and University of Miami guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder are no stranger to viral videos on TikTok, where they have amassed more than four million followers. Their most recent viral video, however, featured all of the beautiful women in their family.

The five Cavinder sisters stood in a line behind their mom and posed for the camera one by one. The Indiana-born twins and their siblings, Brooke, Brandi and Natalie, were dressed up and looked ready for a festive and fancy Christmas dinner in Phoenix.

“‘your poor dad’ us:” read the text on the screen as the sisters showed off their signature blonde hair that clearly runs in the family, similar to a love of gold jewelry and knee-high boots.

They posed to the sound of Doja Cat’s “Need to Know.”

The 21-year-old fraternal twins transferred from Fresno State to the Division I University of Miami for their senior year and have made their mark on and off the basketball court. The Hurricanes are currently 7–5 this season.

The athletes are rightfully taking advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules and have entered brand partnerships with more than 30 companies, including WWE, Champs and Six Star Pro Nutrition.

In July 2021, the twins were featured on a Boost Mobile billboard in Times Square. The duo, who have dabbled as business-owners of streetwear clothing company, Baseline Team, also co-host a podcast called Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder.

