Meet the College Basketball Twins Who Consistently Go Viral

University of Miami guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder make their influence known on and off the court.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Here’s proof lightning strikes twice. With 4.1 million TikTok followers and more than one million Instagram followers between them, twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder are taking both the college basketball and social media worlds by storm.

The 21-year-old fraternal twin athletes, who hail from South Bend, Ind., are senior guards for the University of Miami. The pair relocated this spring to South Florida, transferring from Fresno State, where they played for three seasons and averaged a combined 34.2 points per game. The Hurricanes are currently 7–4 this season.

The Cavinders, who celebrated National Twin Day on Dec. 18, are worth an estimated $1.7 million, thanks to name, image and likeness deals with brands like Boost Mobile and WWE. More than 30 companies are currently partnering with the sisters.

“When NIL did pass, it surprised a lot of people that Hanna and I and other female athletes were leading the way,” Haley told the New York Post over the summer. “I think it shows that female athletes have as much power as male athletes and NIL has been the driving force.”

The entrepreneurial duo—who are cofounders of streetwear clothing company, Baseline Team—launched a podcast, Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, at the beginning of December. Their first episode featured LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has also raked in seven figures in NIL deals. The trio chatted about how to balance Division I sports with being a social media influencer as well as how to deal with haters.

“There's always going to be girls and stuff that are going to be petty, frat boys that think they're funny saying terrible things... I definitely let that get to me a little bit in the beginning of the school year. I just didn’t want that irrelevant hate in my life, but I’m over it at this point,” Dunne said. “You’ve just to choose to ignore it. They will do it to bring you down a peg and that’s not going to happen.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!