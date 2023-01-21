Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes Her TikTok Debut With a Celeb Cameo

Jennifer Coolidge. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge has officially joined TikTok. The 61-year-old actress shared her first post on Jan. 19 with a very high-profile special guest.

“Hi, this is my first TikTok,” The White Lotus actress said in the clip. “And I was trying to think of something cool to do, and I think, um, I think I’m just going to do a poem that I like.”

Coolidge then dramatically recited the lyrics to Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 hit song, “Jenny From the Block.”

“Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got. I’m still Jenny. Jenny. Jenny, from the block,” she boldly stated.

The camera then panned to Grammy-nominated singer, who was seated beside Coolidge in a pastel pink dress.

“I like that,” Lopez said. “I really, really like that.”

The clip has racked up more than three million views and over 15,000 comments in just half a day.

“Not since Leslie Jordan have I been so excited to see someone join TikTok,” wrote one fan, while another person commented, “Only Jennifer Coolidge would be able to master TikTok on her first TikTok 😂❤️.”

One-time SI Swimsuit model and Paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby piped in with, “YESSSS WELCOME WELCOME WELCOME.”

Fans of Coolidge and Lopez can catch the pair in the forthcoming rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. The film, which also stars Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz, premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 27.

