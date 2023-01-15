The megastar will perform live next month for the first time since 2018.

Rihanna. Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

Rihanna is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Feb. 12, marking the singer’s first live gig since she took the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Fans are eagerly awaiting RiRi’s return to music, and the Fenty Beauty founder fueled the fire by appearing in a teaser trailer for her much anticipated set.

The clip began with a mashup of voiceovers, including, “It’s been 2,190 days... Dude, Rihanna, we waited... It’s been over six years since the nine-time Grammy winner... RiRi where have you been... We’ve been impatiently waiting...”

Rihanna strutted out of the shadows wearing a green fuzzy jacket, black bodysuit and strappy pointed-toe heels. The “Diamonds" singer wore her hair styled in an intricate up-do and accessorized with large hoop earrings and a big, blingy necklace. She struck a pose before the screen went black. The clip ended with the 34-year-old back on screen, a finger to her lips in a “shush” motion while her track, “Needed Me,” played in the background.

The video was posted to Apple Music’s YouTube page on Jan. 13, and the Savage x Fenty founder shared the clip on her official Instagram account.

“Imagine if she invites Nicki and Beyoncé as surprise guests! They would break the internet!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section. "She's all set to dominate the music industry like the good old times!” piped in another person.

The superstar released her latest single, “Lift Me Up,” in October for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film soundtrack. It was her first solo release since her 2016 studio album, Anti.

Ahead of the big game, Rihanna’s lingerie brand dropped a collection of football-themed pieces earlier this week—check it out here.

