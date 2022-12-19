Watch: Rihanna Shares Sweet Video of Her Baby Boy in First TikTok

Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rihanna just shared her first TikTok, and it features an exclusive glimpse of her 7-month-old son.

The 34-year-old R&B superstar has kept her family life fairly private in recent months. Since giving birth to her son—whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky—in May, the “Lift Me Up” singer has remained close-lipped about her baby, whose name has not yet been released to the public.

The TikTok she shared with her 6.7 million followers has racked up 16.8 million views since it was published on Saturday, Dec. 17. In it, Rihanna shows her son giggling and cooing in his car seat.

In addition to the TikTok, the parents shared exclusive photos of their baby with Hollywood Unlocked after paparazzi allegedly crashed a personal family photo shoot in Malibu, Calif. To block the celeb photographers from releasing their images without permission, Rihanna allowed Hollywood Unlocked to publish select family photos instead.

Last month, the Fenty Beauty founder chatted with Entertainment Tonight about the joys of motherhood, saying her son is “amazing” and “he’s a happy baby.”

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!" she told the outlet. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they’re at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day."

