We Never Saw This Travis Kelce and Olivia Dunne Collab Coming
Travis Kelce and Olivia Dunne teamed up for Accelerator Active Energy’s latest campaign and the internet is (rightfully) going wild. The NCAA gymnast and three-time Super Bowl champion are both ambassadors for the energy drink brand, and while on set for the company’s latest photo shoot promoting four new flavors, the 21-year-old captured some of her own content.
Dunne, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, has racked up a major following on TikTok and Instagram, and her latest video, featuring the NFL’s star tight end, might be her best one yet.
The two recreated a trending audio from Netflix’s sketch-comedy show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.
“I feel like you’re just here for the zip line,” Kelce, 34, lip-synced. The on-screen text read, “I feel like you’re just here for the concert tickets,” referencing his relationship with pop star and 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift, who is currently on the European leg of “The Eras Tour.”
The camera then panned back to Dunne, who wore a cute black sports bra and legging set. The two-time SI Swimsuit model suspiciously sipped an Accelerator energy drink in the cherry ice pop flavor, and looked around before mouthing, “What?”
“Who me?! Never… #swiftie #taylorswift #traviskelce,” the New Jersey native captioned the Instagram Reel, which she also posted on TikTok.
“This is iconic,” Katie Feeney commented.
“will you get me one as well ?” Alexis Jeffrey asked.
“Things you love to see,” Aleah Finnegan wrote.
“love u queen,” fellow SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl chimed.