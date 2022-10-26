Simone Biles Wears Sparkly Bikini Top and We’re Obsessed

The seven-time Olympic medalist looks disco ready in this festive swimsuit.

Simone Biles attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Simone Biles might be the most decorated gymnast in history, but she’s not immune to plans falling through just like the rest of us.

The four-time gold medalist posted an Instagram selfie, looking glamorous and ready for a pool party that was canceled due to inclement weather.

“Would you believe me if I said 40mph winds shut down the pool party,” she wrote in her caption.

The 25-year-old wore a bikini decorated with silver sequins and a long sparkly body chain.

Several fans chimed into the comments to say Biles shut down the party with her good looks. Tons of people shared Biles’s frustration with Mother Nature as they mentioned their own events that were canceled or ruined because of the wind.

Last week, on Oct. 17, Biles shared a sneak peek of her wedding dress (her fiancé is Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens). The power couple met on dating app Raya in March 2020 and got engaged earlier this year. Biles shared the news on Valentine’s Day with the sweetest note.

“THE EASIEST YES,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model captioned her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Biles and Owens are set to marry in 2023, presumably after the NFL season ends. Her wedding wardrobe will no doubt be epic as she will be sporting multiple looks created by bridal designer Galia Lahav.