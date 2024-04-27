Zendaya Says This Is the Hardest Part of Met Gala Co-Chair Gig
With The Challengers now out in theaters, the cast has been working tirelessly to promote the tennis-themed film. American actress Zendaya has been at the forefront of those efforts. Dressed in her best tennis-inspired attire, the Euphoria star has been making appearances at various film premieres and on the sets of a variety of shows. Most recently, she was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she talked all things The Challengers and her upcoming obligations, including the 2024 Met Gala.
The annual high-profile event is set to take place on Monday, May 6. This year, Zendaya will be more than just another face on the red carpet. Along with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, the 27-year-old will be co-chairing the event.
We have to admit, we don’t know exactly what that entails. And, as it turns out, neither does she. On the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress admitted that she “doesn’t really know” what the upcoming gig means. “I’ve never actually done it before,” she said. “So, I’ll let you know after.”
But that’s not her biggest concern. At this point, all the actress is really worried about is showing up on time. “What I do know is I can’t be late,” she joked. “Usually I’m like, ‘Dang, I hope I make it’. But now I think I have to be early.”
Aside from that, Zendaya is just as much in the dark about her upcoming role as we are. We can’t wait to find out!