Rihanna’s Definition of Being a Pisces Is so Relatable
Rihanna is in touch with her astrological sign and not afraid to admit it. The “Don’t Stop the Music” singer attended the launch party for her new FENTY collab with PUMA at London’s Tobacco Dock on April 17 and showed off her sassy, fun side in a few red carpet interviews.
In one particular snippet, shared on Vogue’s Instagram account, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist chalked up her behavior to being a Pisces.
“I’m a pisces, we’re always gonna be emo...that’s literally the definition of our sign,” the 36-year-old, who celebrates her birthday Feb. 20 said. “I like to put my foot down, draw my boundaries, but I also like to have fun. I like juxtaposition.”
The mom of two, who shares her young boys RZA and Riot with rapper and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, partnered with the brand to debut the new Creeper Phatty Earth Tone, an earthy brown take on their signature shoe.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty lingerie brand also may have teased that she was finally making fans’s dreams come true ... some new singles might be in the pipeline thanks to England bringing out her creative juices.
“I love making music in London. That’s my favorite thing to do here,” she shared. “It’s weird but I feel like London allows me to invite rediscoveries in myself, like I could do anything. There are no boundaries. I don’t know why, but I’ve always made the best music here, or at least decided what the direction is gonna be for my albums.”
Rihanna dropped her eighth studio album, Anti , in 2019, and has been focusing on her businesses and family since then. She performed at the 2022 Super Bowl (when she also iconically announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 and created an Oscar-nominated single, “Lift Me Up,” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack that year.