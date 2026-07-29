Is Indiana Fever Star Aliyah Boston Injured? Everything We Know

During the Indiana Fever’s game against the Seattle Storm this week, Aliyah Boston exited the court following a hard fall at the end of the second quarter. Scroll on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.

Is Aliyah Boston Injured?

On Tuesday, July 28, the Fever took on the Storm at the latter’s home court, the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. As reported by USA Today, with 4:56 remaining in the second quarter and the Fever leading 46-31, Boston—who plays center for the team—was “tripped up” by Storm guard Flau’jae Johnson as the two moved together, their legs catching onto one another. This caused both players to fall to the hardwood, where Boston unfortunately landed on her right knee.

Clips shared on social media showing the moment reveal that, after the fall, Boston grabbed her leg before being surrounded by her fellow players. She was then escorted off the court for the rest of the game. While she didn’t return, the center had scored 11 points for the Fever, who ultimately took home the victory with a 105-95 final score.

Per The Sporting News, there is currently no news on the potential injury or how it might impact the remainder of Boston’s season at the time of this article’s publication; however, the Fever’s coach, Stephanie White, has commented on the matter as of this morning. “No update other than, you know, wasn’t really worth the risk for us in the second half,” White said, per the outlet. “Just want to be very conservative and make sure that she's good to go.”

Boston has had an incredible career thus far. The center was the 2022 Naismith Player of the Year, and—just one year later—she was selected as the first-round pick of the 2023 WNBA draft by the Fever. She took home the WNBA Rookie of the Year honor that same year, going on to become a four-time All-Star. And this past weekend, she played for the winning Team Spoon in the 2026 All-Star Game.

Still, despite this unfortunate moment, last night’s game proved to be an exciting one for Fever fans overall. Not only did the team secure the victory, but they also shared on Instagram that they’d broken a record, becoming the “first team in WNBA history to score 100+ points in four straight games.”

As more information comes in regarding Boston’s potential injury, we’ll be sure to keep you posted!

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