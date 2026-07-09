WNBA All-Star Game 2026: Who’s Playing, Where to Watch and Everything to Know

It’s that time of year again, basketball fans! The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is mere weeks away, promising to pit all our favorite players head-to-head in a showcase of all the spectacular talent the league has to offer.

At the time of this article’s publication, the starters and reserves have all been selected, and the date is officially set. So, let’s get you caught up on absolutely everything you need to know to enjoy the forthcoming game!

When is the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will take place in Chicago on Saturday, July 25, and will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

And this game promises to be a special one, given the league is celebrating a massive milestone. “As part of the league’s 30th season celebration, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will take center stage as honorary general managers for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and will draft their respective rosters from the pool of 22 All-Stars,” a statement shared by the WNBA last week noted in part.

Who is playing in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game?

Starters

Ahead of the holiday weekend on Thursday, July 2, the WNBA unveiled the list of players selected as starters for the upcoming annual game. Per the aforementioned statement, the 10 players were selected “by fans, current WNBA players and media,” and consist of “four guards and six frontcourt players.”

Presented in alphabetical order by first name, the starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game include:

A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces

of the Las Vegas Aces Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever

of the Indiana Fever Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty

of the New York Liberty Caitlin Clark of the Fever

of the Fever Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries

of the Golden State Valkyries Jessica Shepard of the Dallas Wings

of the Dallas Wings Kelsey Mitchell of the Fever

of the Fever Natasha Howard of the Minnesota Lynx

of the Minnesota Lynx Olivia Miles of the Lynx

of the Lynx Paige Bueckers of the Wings

In an impressive moment, this marks Stewart and Wilson’s eighth All-Star Game selection throughout their careers. Meanwhile, Miles—the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft—will start for the first time this year.

Reserves

Following the announcement of the starters, the WNBA released the reserves list on Tuesday, July 7. Regarding the selection of the 12 players on the reserves, a second statement shared by the WNBA noted, “The reserves were selected by the WNBA’s 15 head coaches, who each voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position, regardless of conference. The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.”

Presented in alphabetical order by first name, the reserves for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game include:

Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream

of the Atlanta Dream Angel Reese of the Dream

of the Dream Courtney Williams of the Lynx

of the Lynx Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm

of the Seattle Storm Jackie Young of the Aces

of the Aces Jonquel Jones of the Liberty

of the Liberty Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks

of the Los Angeles Sparks Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics

of the Washington Mystics Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo

of the Toronto Tempo Nneka Ogwumike of the Sparks

of the Sparks Rhyne Howard of the Dream

of the Dream Sonia Citron of the Mystics

Ogwumike’s inclusion marks an impressive feat, and this will be the player’s 11th All-Star selection. Meanwhile, both Mabrey and Malonga will be hitting the All-Star court for the first time this year.

And there you have it! Be sure to catch all your favorite players when they hit the hardwood at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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