Fans Can’t Get Enough of Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers at the WNBA Draft 2026

In case you missed it, former UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd was selected by the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 WNBA draft on Monday, April 13.

By her side for the exciting moment? Fudd’s girlfriend, Paige Bueckers, who is now, once again, also her teammate. The athletic power couple, who first met when they were teenagers, became teammates at UConn during the 2021 season and went on to play together through 2025, the same year the team took home the NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship. Shortly thereafter, Bueckers was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft—also by the Dallas Wings—with Fudd right by her side.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers | Melanie Fidler/Getty Images

And while fans speculated that the two were an item for some time, it wasn’t until July 2025 that Bueckers confirmed her relationship with Fudd in an interview with WAG Talk. Since then, the pair have obviously been branded #couplegoals.

And after Fudd was selected to the Wings last night, Bueckers left a sweet comment on the team’s Instagram post celebrating the moment.

“i can’t believe this 😭😭😭,” the 24-year-old guard wrote.

Meanwhile, plenty of fans are flooding the Bleacher Report’s Instagram post from last night with sweet comments about the athletic power couple.

“Paige looks so proud 🥹,” one follower noted of Bueckers.

“Popular Take: Paige and Azzi on the same team is pretty damn cool,” another fan chimed.

“Paige and Azzi reunited 🤞🏻,” someone else added.

“No better feeling than support from your team on your big night 🥹,” the official Dicks Sporting Goods account added, calling out Fudd’s former UConn teammates in attendance.

Following the draft, Fudd spoke with reporters about her reaction to being selected as the No. 1 draft pick, as well as her excitement over teaming up with Bueckers on the court once again.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers | The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images

“Paige is an incredible player, everybody knows that,” Fudd stated during last night’s press conference. “She’s someone that makes playing basketball with easy. And so I think just the prior experience, knowing how to play with her, play off of her, will only help going into this ... Our time at UConn felt like, I mean, it was just full of energy ... It wasn’t until last year that we really got a chance to actually play together and even then, it wasn’t a full season, so I feel like there’s still so much left on the table and so much unknown, just so much potential with not just her but with the entire Dallas Wings roster. So, I can’t wait, obviously, to play with her again, but to play with every single one of them.”

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