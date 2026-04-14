WNBA Draft 2026: Azzi Fudd, Flau’jae Johnson and More Best Dressed Athletes

Last night was a major occasion for women’s basketball fans, as the 2026 WNBA draft was held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City. While the UCLA Bruins dominated with six players being selected (five of whom were drafted in the first round) on Monday, April 13, a pre-agreed upon trade left some viewers in shock.

The pre-ceremony “orange carpet,” presented by Coach, offered athletes an opportunity to showcase their unique, personal style, which provided the perfect sneak peek of what’s to come where tunnel ’fits are concerned. While Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Maddy Westbeld are always on our radar where pre-game fashion is concerned, the following athletes are ones to watch.

Get the scoop below and take a look at some of the best fashion these powerhouse athletes brought forth for the 2026 WNBA draft.

Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings, Fudd, a former guard for the UConn Huskies, dazzled in a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress, which featured a black corset-like top, was paired with a Coach purse and black peep-toe heels.

Azzi Fudd | Brian Babineau/Getty Images

After posing for photos on the carpet, Fudd slipped into a figure-hugging sparkly gown with warm shades of brown and orange for the selection show.

Flau’jae Johnson

Flau’jae Johnson | Catalina Fragoso/Getty Images

The LSU guard was selected by the Golden State Valkyries as the No. 8 overall pick, and Johnson brought the drama where her outfit was concerned. However, her black gown, which featured side cut-outs and pooled at her feet, was one-upped when Johnson was shockingly traded to the Seattle Storm for TCU’s Marta Suarez and a 2028 second-round selection.

Kiki Rice

Kiki Rice | Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Rice, who was selected as the No. 6 overall pick by the Toronto Tempo, wore a black two-piece set, featuring an eye-catching skirt with a thigh-high slit. The former UCLA point guard, who was a member of the 2026 NCAA Division I women’s basketball national championship team, casually slung a leather jacket across her forearms and held a Coach purse on the carpet.

Raven Johnson

Raven Johnson | Catalina Fragoso/Getty Images

The former South Carolina point guard will suit up for the Indiana Fever this season, after being selected as the No. 10 overall pick. Johnson brought some personality to her look through a patchwork blazer dress, which was paired with a black clutch and platform heels.

Gabriela Jaquez

Gabriela Jaquez | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

After being selected as the No. 5 overall draft pick, Jaquez is heading to the Chicago Sky. The guard, and Rice’s former teammate at UCLA, wore a black star-adorned gown underneath a black leather jacket with a pinstriped lining. She accessorized her ’fit with strappy black heels and a coordinated clutch tucked under one arm.

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